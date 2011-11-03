ATHENS Greek opposition leader Antonis Samaras on Thursday called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign and demanded snap elections in six weeks.

Papandreou, who spoke to Samaras by phone earlier on Thursday, has offered to hold talks with the conservative leader's party on its demand for a caretaker government to lead the country until snap elections are held.

