ATHENS Greece's industrial output posted its steepest decline in four months on Tuesday, while the international lenders keeping the country solvent sought details of a government plan to help struggling households.

With the country muddling through its sixth year of recession, the lenders - on a visit to assess whether Athens has carried out promised reforms before releasing 2.8 billion euros of aid this month - postponed a meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to Wednesday.

They were seeking more details of a scheme to help indebted households pay off arrears to tax offices and banks, officials said.

Government officials ruled out a deadlock in the talks with inspectors from the European Union and International Monetary Fund "troika" of lenders as the reason behind the delayed meeting.

"There is no impasse," Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told reporters. "We decided to have an additional day of discussions with the troika's team of technical experts."

The inspectors are demanding Greece push through an ambitious reform programme - including a deeply unpopular scheme to reduce its bloated public sector - to turn around an economy that has shrunk by 20 percent since 2008.

Industrial output, which accounts for about 15 percent of gross domestic product, fell 4.8 percent year-on-year in January after a 0.9 percent decline in the previous month, according to data released on Tuesday by statistics agency ELSTAT.

Data also showed that construction activity, once a key driver for Greece's 195 billion euro economy, slumped 28.9 percent in 2012, crippled by austerity measures that Athens imposed to tackle its debt crisis and shore up public finances.

Record unemployment coupled with cuts in pay and pensions have squeezed household incomes, stifling demand for new homes. Tight bank credit and new property taxes have also taken a toll on the sector.

ELSTAT said the number of building permits fell 36.7 percent last year and 40 percent in December.

Greece's battered economy shrank 6.4 percent in 2012 and the downturn is expected to persist this year, with the government and the central bank projecting a 4.5 percent contraction.

Shut out of debt markets, the country relies on its lenders for aid to keep afloat. Athens averted bankruptcy in December after they agreed to dole out nearly 50 billion euros.

Most of that was paid out up front, but Athens still needs to present a detailed staffing plan on a mobility scheme into which 25,000 public sector employees must be transferred by the end of the year.

Under the scheme, they will earn reduced pay for a year and may be fired if alternative jobs cannot be found - a sensitive issue in a country struggling with record jobless rates.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by John Stonestreet)