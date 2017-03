Workers fill thermal-insulated boxes with fish onboard a floating platform at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greek industrial output rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in January after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month, in a sign the country's recession may have bottomed out, statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.

Increased production of chemicals, electronic equipment and computers led to a 1.0 percent rise in manufacturing output.

The sector had been in decline for six consecutive years, contracting by a total 30 percent from its peak.

