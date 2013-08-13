ATHENS Greek police have arrested a British architect over the collapse of an apartment complex in Pakistan eight years ago that killed 78 people, officials said on Tuesday.

The unidentified 71-year-old was apprehended on Sunday during a passport control on the island of Zante, police said in a statement. He is of Pakistani origin and Interpol had issued an international warrant for his arrest.

The architect faces manslaughter charges over the collapse of the apartment building in Islamabad during an earthquake in October 2005.

According to Greek police officials speaking on condition of anonymity, the architect was being held on Zante and has denied having anything to do with the building disaster.

He was expected to appear before a Greek prosecutor later this week to respond to the charges.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou, editing by Mark Heinrich)