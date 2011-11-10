ATHENS Incoming Prime Minister Lucas Papademos called on all Greeks to contribute to resolving the huge problems faced by a country at a "crucial crossroads".

Papademos, a former European Central Bank deputy chief, said his new administration's main mandate is to implement a euro zone bailout deal and called for wider backing for the coalition.

"The Greek economy is facing huge problems despite the efforts undertaken," he said in his first public remarks since being named Greece's next prime minister.

"The choices we will make will be decisive for the Greek people. The path will not be easy but I am convinced the problems will be resolved faster and at a smaller cost if there is unity, understanding and prudence."

