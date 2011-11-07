ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou held telephone talks on Monday with European Union leaders on his efforts to form a coalition government that will push through a vital bailout deal, his office in a statement.

Papandreou spoke with Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The German leader praised Papandreou's efforts to resolve a political stalemate. "Merkel expressed respect for the efforts undertaken by the prime minister and the country, and underlined that the (coalition) agreement was a positive development," the statement said.

(Writing by Karolina Tagaris)