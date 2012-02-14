Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
ATHENS Greek conservative party leader Antonis Samaras has not yet signed a written commitment to the country's international lenders on implementing an austerity package, a source close to negotiations on securing a new EU/IMF bailout said on Tuesday.
"So far Samaras has not given a letter of commitment and this is a problem," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
His New Democracy party declined comment.
A separate source at the PASOK socialist party said its leader, George Papandreou, had already provided a signed undertaking to support the measures passed by parliament early on Monday.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by David Stamp)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.