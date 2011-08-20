Greece's Prime Minister George Papandreou talks to media during a news conference at the end of an euro zone leaders crisis summit in Brussels July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

ATHENS Europe needs to co-operate more on financial policies to get through the financial crisis, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said in an interview with a Greek newspaper.

"A deeper economic cooperation, from debt management via euro bonds to harmonised tax policies, is necessary not only for Europe to exit the current crisis but also for the European and the global economy's prospect," Papandreou said.

Papandreou said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's and French President Nicolas Sarkozy's statements on closer euro zone integration this week were on the right path, but added that Europe would finally agree on issuing euro bonds.

"I've been highlighting the need for euro bonds from the first moment, since December 2009," he told Sunday Realnews newspaper. "My words fell on deaf ears then but now they are listening... We will arrive there, sooner or later."

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Mike Nesbit)