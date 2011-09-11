THESSALONIKI, Greece Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Sunday ruled out snap elections and said he was determined to fight the battle to rescue Greece from bankruptcy with measures such as a new property tax.

"This is not the time for elections. This is the time for battle," Papandreou told a news conference in the northern city of Thessaloniki after his finance minister said a new levy on real estate would bring in about 2 billion euros to plug budget holes.

"This situation is similar to being in a war and asking the Greek people for money to buy weapons," he said.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Dina Kyriakidou)