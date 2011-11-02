ATHENS Greece's plan to hold a referendum on a European Union aid package will make clear the country belongs in the euro and market turmoil will be short-lived, Prime Minister George Papandreou told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"The referendum will be a clear mandate and a clear message in and outside Greece on our European course and participation in the euro," Papandreou said, according to a statement released by his office. "No one will be able to doubt Greece's course within the euro."

Papandreou said Greece's partners will support its policies and urged a meeting of G20 leaders this week in Cannes to agree policies that "make sure democracy is above market appetites".

