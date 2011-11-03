Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has no plans to resign while he awaits the outcome of talks with the opposition, a minister who took part in a cabinet meeting said on Thursday.
"The prime minister is not resigning. We are awaiting the results of talks with New Democracy (the main conservative opposition)," the minister, who did not want to be named, told reporters.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.