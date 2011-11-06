ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said he would not head a new coalition government, which could be agreed with the opposition as early as Sunday, a statement from his office said.

"It is clear that this government will pass the baton but it will not pass it to a void -- it will pass it to a new government, if we agree on it, and I hope this will happen soon. And when I say soon, I mean today, not tomorrow," he said in the text of remarks to his cabinet, released to the media.

"I'm not interested in being prime minister in the new government."

Papandreou also told his cabinet elections should not be held before February or March, after a euro zone bailout is approved by parliament.

(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou, Harry Papachristou and Karolina Tagaris)