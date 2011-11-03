Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
ATHENS The Greek president does not have any meeting scheduled for Thursday with Prime Minister George Papandreou as of now, an official in the president's office said Thursday.
State television and the state ANA news agency had earlier reported that Papandreou would meet the Greek president after an emergency cabinet session Thursday. Papandreou would have to submit his requests to the president if were to resign or ask for a cross-party caretaker government.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.