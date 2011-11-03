Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou held a telephone conversation with conservative opposition leader Antonis Samaras, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Thursday.
Papandreou earlier had offered to hold talks with the opposition to resolve the country's political crisis and said a referendum on the country's vital EU bailout could be scrapped if the opposition backed the package.
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou)
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.