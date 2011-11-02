ATHENS Greece's manufacturing slump accelerated in October, weighed by sagging demand in the country's austerity-hit economy, a purchasing managers' survey showed on Wednesday.

The Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 40.5 in October from 43.2 points in September. That was the reading's sharpest contraction since March 2009, slipping further below the 50 point mark that divides growth from contraction.

Greece adopted additional austerity measures in October to make up for fiscal slippage and meet deficit targets set by its international lenders. That further hurt business activity in the country which is in its fourth year of recession.

"As austerity measures continue to be implemented, and soft global demand conditions persist, there appears to be little sign that the bottom of the recession in the Greek manufacturing sector has yet been reached," Markit economist Richard Clarke said.

Greece's 220 billion euro economy is projected to shrink by 5.5 percent this year.

The country faced further turmoil this week, and the possible collapse of the government, after Prime Minister George Papandreou shocked financial markets and Greece's euro zone partners by calling a referendum on a second Greek bailout package agreed last week.

Weak demand conditions brought about a further decline in employment in the manufacturing sector in October, with firms cutting headcount for the 42th month running.

Efforts by manufacturing firms to support output by cutting backlogs of work appeared ineffective.

"Despite a marked reduction in backlogs of work, output contracted at its quickest pace since March 2009 as a sharp fall in new orders was recorded," Clarke said.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Susan Fenton)