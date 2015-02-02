EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON Greece's finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Monday that he expected to reach a rapid deal on Greece's economic situation, according to a media report.
"There will be a deal in a very short space of time ... that settles the Greek issue once and for all," Varoufakis was quoted as saying by a reporter from British broadcaster Channel 4 News who had conducted an interview with him in London.
Varoufakis, who became finance minister on Jan. 27 as part of Greece's new left-wing government, said in Paris on Sunday that Greece needed to end its "addiction" to overseas borrowing and go "cold turkey".
(Reporting by William James, writing by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.