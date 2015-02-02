Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis speaks during his meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, at Downing Street in London February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/pool

LONDON Greece's finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Monday that he expected to reach a rapid deal on Greece's economic situation, according to a media report.

"There will be a deal in a very short space of time ... that settles the Greek issue once and for all," Varoufakis was quoted as saying by a reporter from British broadcaster Channel 4 News who had conducted an interview with him in London.

Varoufakis, who became finance minister on Jan. 27 as part of Greece's new left-wing government, said in Paris on Sunday that Greece needed to end its "addiction" to overseas borrowing and go "cold turkey".

