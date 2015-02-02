LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Monday that a stand-off between Greece and the euro zone over Greek debt was fast becoming the biggest risk to the global economy.

"We had a constructive discussion, and it is clear that the stand-off between Greece and the euro zone is the greatest risk to the global economy," Osborne said after meeting Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis in London.

"I urge the Greek finance minister to act responsibly but it's also important that the euro zone has a better plan for jobs and growth," Osborne said.

"It is a rising threat to the British economy. And we have got to make sure that in Europe as in Britain, we choose competence over chaos."

(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Kate Holton)