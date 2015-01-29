PARIS A renegotiation of Greece's debts is "on the table", French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said, while ruling out the prospect of its budget being allowed to veer back into deficit.

"Cancelling the debt is an aberration, a renegotiation is on the table," Sapin told French daily Liberation, according to an interview posted on its website on Thursday.

"Since 2013, spending has been balanced by revenues ... It is out of the question to allow the Greek budget to go out of balance again and spin off into a spiral of deficit," he said.

Athens has targeted a general government primary budget surplus of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2014.

