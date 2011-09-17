Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou (R) escorts Conservative opposition party leader Antonis Samaras during their meeting in Athens May 24, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS The leader of Greece's main conservative opposition on Saturday called for snap elections, saying it was the only way to get the debt-ridden country out of its economic crisis.

"The only solution is elections, so that the people's will is expressed," New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras said in a speech in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

New Democracy, which is leading the ruling socialists in opinion polls, opposes international bailouts for Greece saying austerity measures are stifling economic growth.

