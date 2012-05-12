ATHENS Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party has gained support since Sunday's inconclusive election to become the most popular party, but backing for the anti-bailout group is falling, the second opinion poll since the vote showed on Saturday.

The main pro-bailout parties, conservative New Democracy and socialist PASOK, were gaining support, according to the poll by Metron Analysis for the Epenenditis weekly.

Greece's political landscape is in disarray after voters humiliated the only parties backing an international bailout keeping the country afloat, leaving no bloc with enough seats to form a government to secure the next tranche of aid.

Backing for SYRIZA stood at 25.5 percent - almost 9 points up on its Sunday result, but down from 27.7 percent in the previous poll on May 10. New Democracy gained slightly, rising to 21.7 percent from 20.3 percent, while PASOK came third with 14.6 percent, up from 12.6 percent.

Support for ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party, which gained an unprecedented 7 percent of votes in the election, fell to 4.7 percent, still above the 3 percent threshold needed to get into parliament.

The leaders of the first three parties have all failed to come up with a proposal to form a government.

In a last-ditch attempt to cobble together a coalition, President Karolos Papoulias will summon the leaders of all parties that made it into parliament in a process that could take days.

According to the poll, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is the most popular candidate for prime minister with 19 percent of votes. New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras came second with 14 percent, while only 11 percent of voters think PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos is suitable to lead the country.

In a separate poll by Kappa Research for To Vima daily, the gap between New Democracy and SYRIZA narrowed, with the parties scoring 18.1 percent and 20.5 percent respectively.

It also showed that an overwhelming majority of 78.1 percent want the new government to do whatever it takes to keep their country in the euro.

Following is a table with the most recent Greek opinion polls. Figures are in percentage points:

*********************************************************** Pollster Date** SYRIZA ND PASOK IG KKE GD DL

Metron* May 12 25.5 21.7 14.6 10.5 5.3 4.7 5.4 Kappa May 12 20.5 18.1 12.2 8.4 6.5 5.8 5.0 Marc* May 10 27.7 20.3 12.6 10.2 7.0 5.7 4.9 Election May 6 16.8 18.9 13.2 10.6 8.5 7.0 6.1

----------------------------------------------------------- * Poll result effectively excludes undecided voters and those who refused to say how they will vote to project how the poll data would translate into an actual vote result.

** Date of publication *ND: New Democracy: conservative party *PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement *SYRIZA: Left Coalition of Radical Parties *KKE: Greek Communist Party *DL: Democratic Left *IG: Independent Greeks *GD: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina Tagaris)