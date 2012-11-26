ATHENS Greece's anti-bailout SYRIZA party would win an election held today with a 4.5 percent lead over the ruling Conservatives, although both parties have lost support since elections in June, an opinion poll published on Monday found.

The Pulse poll for the "6 Days" newspaper showed SYRIZA, which has promised to tear up the 130-billion bailout keeping Greece afloat, would win with 26 percent of the vote. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's New Democracy party would get 21.5 percent.

That compares to 29.6 percent for New Democracy and 26.9 percent for Syriza in the June parliamentary polls.

Support for the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn, whose hard line against immigrants and corrupt politicians has boosted its popularity, surged to 13.5 percent from 7 percent in the June 17 election.

The poll also found few Greeks believe getting long-delayed bailout money will not be enough to "save" their debt-laden country and uncertainty will continue to hang over its finances.

Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund meet again later on Monday to seek to unfreeze a 44 billion euro tranche for Greece and decide how Greek debt could be cut to a more sustainable level.

As many as 84 percent of those surveyed believe uncertainty in the country will persist even if the money is disbursed, while only 10 percent thought that would save the country, the found.

Two in three Greeks think the government did not negotiate hard during the November 20 Eurogroup meeting on Greece that ended without agreement and 76 percent put this down to the government's unwillingness or being incapable of doing so.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Patrick Graham)