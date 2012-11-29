ATHENS Greece's anti-bailout leftists slightly widened their lead over the ruling conservatives in a survey published on Thursday, but the share of undecided voters stood at a huge 60 percent.

If an election were held now, the main opposition SYRIZA party would get 31.5 percent of the vote against 26.5 percent for New Democracy, which leads the current three-party coalition, the VPRC survey for Epikaira magazine indicated.

Syriza stood at 30.5 percent and New Democracy at 27 percent in a VPRC poll in October, before the government imposed a new wave of pension and wage cuts to secure more EU/IMF aid.

The ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party, which is riding a wave of public anger at corruption, austerity and illegal immigration, ranked third but its popularity rates fell to 12.5 percent from 14 percent a month earlier.

The poll was conducted between November 23 and 26, just before the European Union and the International Monetary Fund said they would cut Greece's public debt by 40 billion euros, opening the way for more loans that will help keep the country afloat.

Nearly eight in 10 of the 1,004 respondents were dissatisfied with their government and 76 percent said Greece was on the wrong track, down from 81 percent last month.

More than half of those polled said that none of the current political leaders was fit to rule the country.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras remained the most popular political leader with 16.8 percent. SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who has promised to tear up the bailout but keep Greece in the euro, was favoured by 9.5 percent of respondents.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)