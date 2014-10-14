ATHENS Greece's main opposition, the anti-bailout Syriza party, has a 6.5 percentage point lead over Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' New Democracy party, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

The far-leftist Syriza party, which has been leading in most opinion polls since it won an EU election in May, would garner 26.7 percent if elections were held now, a GPO survey for Mega TV showed. The ruling conservatives would get 20.2 percent, while the co-ruling Socialist PASOK party would get 4 percent.

A previous GPO poll in May had shown New Democracy ahead of Syriza by a margin of 1.4 percentage points.

Samaras' right-left coalition is under pressure ahead of a presidential vote early next year, which could trigger snap elections before its term ends in 2016.

The government needs the backing of 180 deputies to elect a president in February, support it does not have currently.

Samaras won a confidence vote on Friday with the support of all 155 lawmakers backing his coalition government in the 300-seat parliament, which he hopes will quell talk of snap elections that is worrying bond investors.

About 55 percent of the GPO respondents said they wanted the current parliament to elect a president, while about 60 percent said they would prefer the next president to be a non-political figure.

Greeks have felt the pain of austerity measures demanded by the European Union and International Monetary Fund under a 240 billion euro bailout. Unemployment has soared during the debt crisis, which many blame on a corrupt political elite.

Almost all - 94 percent - of the respondents said the country's political system should be reformed.

If elections were held now, there would be no outright winner, most polls have shown. More than half of those polled by GPO said they wanted the next government to be a coalition government.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Dominic Evans)