ATHENS A new Greek opinion poll released on Friday, the last before a ban on their publication kicks in at midnight, showed the pro-bailout conservative New Democracy party with a slight 0.7 point lead over its anti-bailout leftist rivals.

If elections took place today, New Democracy would get 27.1 percent, while the radical leftist SYRIZA party would get 26.4 percent, according to the Metron Analysis/Antenna TV poll. In a previous forecast by the same pollster published on May 25, SYRIZA had a 0.2 point lead.

The new poll showed eight parties winning parliamentary seats, including "Recreate Greece/Drasi" - a small pro-bailout, pro-business coalition.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Andrew Osborn)