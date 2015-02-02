(This refiled version of the story fixed typos in headline)

BRUSSELS New Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will visit European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, the Commission said.

Chief Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a daily news conference on Monday that Tsipras was expected at 0930 CET (0830 GMT) on Wednesday.

"We are ready to hear the Greek government's concrete plans and to have constructive discussions on the next steps," Schinas said.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)