EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
(This refiled version of the story fixed typos in headline)
BRUSSELS New Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will visit European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, the Commission said.
Chief Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a daily news conference on Monday that Tsipras was expected at 0930 CET (0830 GMT) on Wednesday.
"We are ready to hear the Greek government's concrete plans and to have constructive discussions on the next steps," Schinas said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.