Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Thursday that he was not tied to his post, following uproar over his plan for a referendum on a euro zone bailout for the country.
Papandreou made the comment during a parliamentary debate. The chamber is due to hold a confidence vote on Friday and the government's survival is in doubt following unrest in the ruling socialist party over the referendum plan.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.