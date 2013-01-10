ATHENS Greece's National bank (NBGr.AT), EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha bank AGBr.AT will not submit binding offers for troubled Hellenic Postbank (GPSr.AT), a banker closer to the procedure said on Thursday.

Postbank, 44 percent government-owned and deemed not to be viable, is being divided into two parts - a "good" business that will be sold or run as a stand-alone entity, and a "bad" bank that will be liquidated.

"None of the banks will make binding offers tomorrow," the banker who declined to be named told Reuters. "This means that Postbank will be wound down and its healthy part will run as a stand-alone."

