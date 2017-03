ATHENS Greece's Democratic Left party said on Tuesday it would not back the government's presidential candidate in a vote scheduled to start next week, but would discuss the issue again on Wednesday.

"We are not willing to help extend dead-end policies such as the ones implemented by the government," the party said in a statement.

The former government coalition partner is one of two small parties who are likely to swing the vote, which could trigger early elections if the government's candidate fails to get elected.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)