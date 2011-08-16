ATHENS Greece will continue to be funded in September, even as European national parliaments delay legislating new powers for the EU's rescue mechanism, a Greek newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The European Commission has drawn up an alternative plan to finance Greece under its current 110-billion euro ($154.9 billion) bailout agreed last year, newspaper Ta Nea said, citing an unidentified spokeswoman for the EU's Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.

"In any case, there will be no financing gap. Greece will be supported from the existing mechanism," Ta Nea quoted the spokeswoman as saying. She did not elaborate.

EU leaders agreed last month to extend a second bailout over 109 billion euros to prevent a Greek default. The agreement also widens the powers of the EFSF to buy government bonds on the secondary market to prop up debt-laden countries.

But there are concerns that legislative delays in EU countries could delay the ratification of the deal in national parliaments.

($1=.7099 Euro) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)