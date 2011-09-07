ATHENS Greek officials were hopeful on Wednesday banks would eventually participate in a bond swap deal as targeted, a key part of a bailout aimed at rescuing the euro zone member from bankruptcy.

A Greek newspaper reported the take-up was 75 percent, well below a 90 percent target just two days before a Sept 9 deadline for expressing interest expires. Greek officials would not confirm the figure, saying negotiations were ongoing.

"Negotiations are still taking place and may take a while longer but we are optimistic the target will be met," said a source close to the talks. "Roadshows are now taking place in Asia and America."

Last month Greece turned the screws on investors, saying it may not go ahead with the debt swap if holders of less than 90 percent of the bonds take part in the scheme, which foresees an average 21 percent haircut on portfolios.

Struggling to meet the terms of its EU/IMF bailout, Greece is falling behind in reforms and privatisations, and is likely to miss its 2011 budget deficit target of 7.6 percent by at least a percentage point amid an austerity-induced recession.

Failure of the debt swap deal would threaten the entire second, 109 billion euro (95.7 billion pound) bailout to Greece, agreed in July on top of a 110 billion euro rescue in May 2010.

Under pressure from European taxpayers, euro zone governments insisted the private sector share the burden of averting Greece's collapse before agreeing the new bailout.

Athens wants about 135 billion euros of outstanding bonds maturing by the end 2020 to be rolled over. If banks don't chip in, already reluctant governments may be asked to fill the gap.

OPTIMISM ON DEAL

The International Institute of Finance (IIF), a global banking group that is leading the bond swap talks, said on Tuesday it was confident the plan would eventually win the necessary investor support.

On Aug 25, it said 60-70 percent of private investors have expressed an intention to participate. This was well below the 90 percent aim set by Greece, which threatened to pull the deal off the table if the target was not met.

The head of the Greek debt agency would not give a figure but said officials were now pleased with progress, while he made clear no official announcement should be expected on September 9.

"We are happy with the progress of financial industry information meetings with regulators on the anticipated PSI transaction," Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) chief Petros Christodoulou told Reuters. "This is purely an information gathering exercise. The actual offer will be later in October."

Greece expects to submit a final bond swap offer to investors in October, with a view to complete the exercise by the end of that month.

"The process is ongoing, it is premature to give a percentage," a Greek finance ministry official also told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Greek and European lenders such as National Bank of Greece, France's BNP Paribas, Belgian group Dexia and Germany's Commerzbank are among the biggest holders of Greek bonds.

The proposal aims to ease Greece's debt burden by swapping bonds with a maturity of up to 10 years for 30- or 15-year bonds with additional guarantees, to make them less risky to hold than the original bonds.

Under the plan, private bondholders are supposed to take an average 21 percent loss on their bond portfolios, in net present value terms.

But concerns over the broader rescue package and Greece's ultimate fate have been worsened by protracted wrangling over the country's repeated fiscal slippages, lack of reform drive and a bilateral deal with Finland to collateralise the latter's bailout contributions.

IMF and EU inspectors left negotiations last week to give Greece time to provide more fiscal data and will return on Sept 14 to decide whether it has made enough progress to merit an 8 billion euro aid tranche due this month.

Late on Tuesday Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos announced he would speed up a series of delayed reforms and fiscal measures, including key privatisations.

(Additional reporting By Harry Papachristou and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Dina Kyriakidou; editing by Ron Askew)