ATHENS Greece's international lenders have presented the debt-laden country with a list of 15 austerity measures it needs to accelerate as a condition for disbursing a next tranche of bailout funds, Greek media said on Monday.

Greece needs to start firing state workers, cut or freeze state salaries and pensions, increase heating oil tax, shut down loss-making state organisations, cut health spending and speed up privatisations, according to a list of measures published in the media.

All these measures already form part of Greece's mid-term budget cut plan, which the country's parliament approved in June to secure further EU/IMF funding and avoid bankruptcy.

Greece on Sunday pledged to take the tough decisions needed to avoid default but announced no new austerity measures to secure international bailout funds next month.

Greek ministries have until Monday to respond what administrative steps they intend to take to implement the EU/International Monetary Fund demands, according to what financial website To Vima said was a leaked Greek finance ministry e-mail.

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the heads of the EU/IMF inspectors for Greece are scheduled to hold a conference call later on Monday. The call will be followed by a cabinet meeting.

