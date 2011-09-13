A protester raises a Greek flag during a rally against a new austerity package in front of the parliament in Athens June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greece will miss this month a first privatisation target agreed in an EU/IMF bailout deal due to red tape and internal resistance which have cast a dark cloud over its entire selloff project.

International lenders have said Greece must deliver 1.7 billion euros (1.47 billion pounds) from state asset sales by September 30 and a total of 5 billion euros by year-end as a key condition for Athens to receive further aid and stave off bankruptcy.

Just 400 million euros have been raised so far, from a long-agreed deal to sell a 10 percent stake in former telecoms monopoly OTE to Germany's Deutsche Telekom.

Inspectors from the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank, also known as the "troika," say they expect Athens will miss the target, adding to their frustration over the country's repeated budget slippages.

"The government thinks it can achieve the targets but we have serious doubts," one official close to the troika told Reuters before it suspended a visit to Athens earlier this month to give the government time to get its act together.

Greece must sell state assets worth 50 billion euros by 2015 to convince its lenders it is serious about reforming its uncompetitive economy and shoulder part of the costs of a 110- billion-euro bailout agreed last year.

Analysts say failure to achieve the privatisation targets will complicate efforts to conclude a second 109-billion-euro bailout agreed by euro zone leaders in July.

"It would certainly add to the feeling that Greece will struggle to meet the targets agreed with its official creditors," said Diego Iscaro, an economist at IHS Global Insight.

MILKING OPAP

Greece promised its lenders it would conclude five privatisation deals by the end of September. Troika officials had said the 1.7-billion-euro revenue target was a condition for receiving the next, 8-billion-euro loan tranche, key to avoiding imminent default.

But only one selloff has a realistic chance to be completed on time. Analysts expect partly state-owned OPAP, Europe's biggest gambling firm, to pay between 750 million and 925 million euros to extend its monopoly for another 10 years and install new gaming machines.

Extending OPAP's concession and supplying it with a licence to run 35,000 videolotto machines was moving slowly ahead, said an official close to the deal who did not want to be named.

Completing even that deal will be a cliffhanger. The government still needs to pick the advisors who will evaluate how much the new licences are worth and has set September 26 as a deadline to receive their recommendation.

OPAP expects to sign a preliminary agreement with the government by the end of the month, to help Athens meet its deadlines, Chief Executive Officer Yannis Spanoudakis said on Saturday. But that still doesn't mean that Greece will actually receive the money by the end of this month.

RELUCTANCE TO SELL

The planned sale of a separate state lottery, estimated to yield 200-600 million euros, is falling behind schedule because of bureaucratic delays, an insider said.

"We are going as fast as we can but the timetable is very very tight," said an official close to the project. "I am not sure it can be completed by the end of September."

Other promises to sell minority stakes in Thessaloniki Port and water utility EYATH have been quietly dropped for now due to adverse stock market conditions. Both deals are fiercely opposed by the companies' labour unions.

"It seems that the planning has changed a little bit because of the shares' fall," a union official at OLTH told Reuters. OLTH'S market value has shrivelled to a paltry 106 million euros from a peak of 270 million three years ago.

The firm's shares have lost about 28 percent of their value over the last three months, partly for fear of a Greek default, and even the head of Greece's new privatisation agency, Ioannis Koukiadis, express doubts about the sales.

"The question is whether the government can change the timetable or its priorities ... to avoid a sale at worthless prices," he said.

With the end-September privatisation target becoming more and more unrealistic, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos is falling back to a second line of defence, pledging to meet the end-December target instead.

"We must collect specific amounts -- 5 billion euros within 2011 and 28 billion by 2014," he said on Sept 6, dropping any reference to the 1.7 billion target.

To make sure he will meet the new goal, Venizelos has brought forward the planned sale of Greece's 35 percent stake in the country's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum, which has a good chance of success.

But even with Hellenic Petroleum, the 5 billion euro end-year revenue goal looks uncertain.

"I think it's still very hard for the government to reach the target," said Citigroup economist Giada Giani. "In current market circumstances it is very difficult to privatise anything because the money that you would get is much less than what you would get in normal times."

(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Harry Papachristou, Mike Peacock)