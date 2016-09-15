ATHENS Anti-corruption prosecutors probing the finances of a Greek state entity raided the office of the wife of Greek Central Banker Governor Yannis Stournaras and confiscated documents and electronic data, court sources said on Thursday.

The prosecutors are investigating possible illegal financial transactions by the centre for disease control and prevention (KEELPNO), which is under the authority of the health ministry and receives state funding.

As part of that probe, they are looking into whether a consortium including advertising company Mindwork Business Solutions Ltd, which is owned by Lina Nikolopoulou-Stournaras, wrongly secured a contract with KEELPNO in 2011.

Nikolopoulou has denied any wrongdoing over the case. Central banker Stournaras is not involved.

Earlier this year, the anti-corruption prosecutor charged the 2011-2013 managers of KEELPNO with breach of duty.

