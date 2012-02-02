THE HAGUE Greece and its private creditors are likely to reach an agreement on Greek debt restructuring by the end of the week, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

"An agreement on substantial involvement of the private sector to reduce Greek public debt is a key condition for a second EU financial assistance programme for Greece," Rehn said in a speech during a visit to the Netherlands.

"I expect such an agreement between the Greek government and its private creditors by the end of this week," he said.

The second bailout for Greece would keep the debt-laden country financed through 2014 and help restore some market confidence in euro zone public finances.

Rehn praised Portugal, which is also under an EU/IMF financing programme, for progress in reforms, even as Lisbon's borrowing costs held above 15 percent in a sign investors were concerned about the country's ability to return to markets.

"Despite its recently high financing costs, Portugal is making good progress with its programme to enable fiscal sustainability and improved competitiveness," Rehn said.

