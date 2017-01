ATHENS A quake measuring 5.1 struck off the coast of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, Athens Geodynamic Institute reported, but there were no reports of damage or casualties.

The quake's epicentre was at sea, 61 miles (99 km) southwest of Crete at a depth of 6 miles.

Greece and its surrounding region are often rattled by earthquakes at sea, most causing no serious damage.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Richard Balmforth)