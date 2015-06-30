British government cuts stake in Lloyds Bank to below 2 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC to less than 2 percent, putting the lender on track to be in full private ownership within weeks.
Fitch cut its long-term rating on Greece to 'CC' from 'CCC' amid turmoil over the country's debt negotiations, that have led to fears that the country could make an exit from the eurozone.
Greece, which has received nearly 240 billion euros in two bailouts from the European Union and International Monetary Fund since 2010, is inching closer to a default on a 1.6 billion euro debt repayment to the IMF which falls due on Tuesday.
The ratings agency said the breakdown of the negotiations between the Greek government and its creditors has significantly increased the risk that the country will not be able to meet its debt obligations in the next few months.
The downgrade comes a day after S&P lowered its sovereign rating on the country and said that the probability of Greece exiting the eurozone was now about 50 percent.
"We now view a default on government debt held by private creditors as probable," Fitch said in a statement. (bit.ly/1IL0fSS)
Fitch also lowered Greece's country ceiling to 'CCC' from 'B-' due to the imposition of capital controls and the risk of a permanent break from the eurozone.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LONDON Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.