EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ATHENS Standard & Poor's on Tuesday upgraded Greece's sovereign credit rating by two notches and revised its outlook to stable from negative, citing euro zone countries initial agreement to start negotiations with the country on a third bailout.
S&P raised its rating for Greece to CCC+ from CCC-, saying the country's liquidity perspective has improved after euro zone finance ministers last week gave their initial consent to a three-year loan programme to keep the country in the euro.
"We think opportunities for Greece to default on commercial debt this year are few," S&P said in a report.
The possibly Greece quit the single currency union was lest than 50 percent, it said.
S&P is the first to upgrade Greece after it clinched a last-minute deal with its lenders last week which opened the way for bridge financing that will cover Athens' funding needs through July and for bailout talks on a third aid package.
The leftist government of Alexis Tsipras tried on Tuesday to rally his Syriza party before a vote in parliament on the second package of measures demanded by international creditors as a condition for opening talks on a new bailout deal.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.