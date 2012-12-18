Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
NEW YORK Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday raised Greece's sovereign credit rating to B-minus with a stable outlook from selective default, citing Europe's efforts to keep the country part of the euro.
"The upgrade reflects our view of the strong determination of European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) member states to preserve Greek membership in the eurozone," S&P said.
"The outlook on the long-term rating is stable, balancing our view of the government's commitment to a fiscal and structural adjustment against the economic and political challenges of doing so," the agency added.
Standard and Poor's had cut the rating to selective default earlier this month after the Greek government invited private sector bondholders to participate in a debt buyback meant to help lower the country's debt burden.
The rating agency said at the time that the consummation of the debt buyback would likely see the selective default cured.
Greece's major lenders -- EU paymaster Germany and the International Monetary Fund -- both endorsed the result of the bond buyback.
The debt buyback helped convince euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund to unlock 49.1 billion euros in aid by the end of March.
Moody's Investors Service rates the country C; Fitch rates Greece CCC. The ratings from all three agencies are speculative.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; additional reporting by Daniel Bases and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Phil Berlowitz and Leslie Gevirtz)
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, with increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction more than offsetting a drag from foreign trade.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.