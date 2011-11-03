Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
ATHENS A proposed Greek referendum on the country's bailout package will be scrapped if ruling and opposition parties strike a deal to resolve the country's political crisis, an official from the prime minister's office said on Thursday.
"There is no reason to have a referendum if there is consensus between the two large parties," the official said.
Prime Minister George Papandreou earlier this week made a surprise decision to seek a referendum, triggering an uproar within Greece and from European partners. His government bowed to pressure on Thursday and agreed to hold talks with the opposition on its demand for a caretaker government.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.