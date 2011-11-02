ATHENS Greece's planned referendum on its latest bailout deal may be brought forward by about a month to December, the country's interior minister said on Wednesday.

"There is a possibility to hold the referendum earlier (than January), within December," Interior Minister Haris Kastanidis said on state television.

This would happen if Greece and its international partners work out the details of the bailout agreement earlier than planned, Kastanidis said. Kastanidis had said earlier this week that the referendum would most likely be held in January. But government spokesman Ilias Mosialos said earlier on Wednesday, without elaborating, that it would be held as early as possible.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)