France's Finance Minister Michel Sapin adjusts his earphone during a joint news conference with Austria's Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling (not pictured) in Vienna February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

PARIS The new Greek government has made progress defining its reform proposals but more needs to be done, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

"There is progress with the last list ... Is there a need for more progress? Yes - in the quantification of the measures," he told reporters in Paris.

