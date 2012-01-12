ATHENS Simplifying its tax system is an urgent task for Greece as it tries to fix its inefficient bureaucracy and restore its battered image abroad, the head of the EU's taskforce in Athens said in an interview on Thursday.

"The most dramatic need is to simplify and codify the tax legislation. It is so complex that everybody can interpret as they want," Georgette Lalis told Reuters.

"Less exceptions to the system, I am sure this will bring more ethics," she said.

Under terms set by the European Union and International Monetary Fund when they saved Greece from bankruptcy last year, Athens must reform its bloated public sector and cut its state workforce by over 20 percent by the end of 2015.

"The system is inefficient. It has good staff who are not able to be productive because ... of lack of management capacities, because of bureaucracy," Lalis said.

The IMF's mission chief for Greece, Poul Thomsen, said in December that the bailout plan had overestimated the administration's capacity to implement reforms, resulting in Athens lagging behind on most key targets at a time when it must convince its partners it deserves more bailout funds.

To change that, Greece must start by improving coordination between and within ministries, boost its staff's management skills and simplify procedures, Lalis said.

"If we have some tangible results ... the image of the country will start being different," Lalis said. "(The image) is so desperate outside the country as well as inside the country. We need some real wins to reverse this."

In a blunt assessment last month, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said a "Big Bang" reform was needed for Greece's public administration, where it said the efforts of competent individuals "are undermined or even nullified by the behaviour and actions of others."

Lalis said she hoped reforming tax offices and the notoriously complex tax system, widely seen as plagued by tax evasion and corruption, would be done in an upcoming tax bill.

"Justice in taxation is a big problem for the citizens, they feel the system is unfair, employed people pay taxes because it's automatically deducted, and the rest, it depends," Lalis said.

The EU task force, which has a staff of about 50 and started operating in September, is helping Greece reform its central and regional administration with French and German experts and is also providing ethics training for tax officials.

Lalis said that fixing a public sector with more than 700,000 staff would take time, especially as the officials who must implement reforms are demoralised by austerity themselves.

And she warned that once Greece has decided how it wants to achieve reforms, it will have to stick to it over the long term.

"This is something else in Greece: things either are decided and not implemented or implemented for three months and then forgotten," she said.

(Editing by Louise Ireland)