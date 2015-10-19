ATHENS Greece plans to launch intentional auctions for 10-year television licences, government officials said on Monday, as part of reforms agreed with the country's international lenders under its third bailout.

"Our aim is to table the bill tonight," the officials said.

Government spokeswoman Olga Gerovassili told the semi-official Athens News Agency that the leftwing government will submit draft legislation to parliament to "set order" on broadcasting licencing, which was a government pledge.

"The government is ready to implement this pledge to restore a transparent landscape on a public asset such as (TV) frequencies," Gerovassili said.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by George Georgiopoulos)