Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
ATHENS The Greek cabinet approved a measure on Sunday to begin reducing the number of state workers, a contentious part of an austerity plan aimed at freeing up EU and IMF loans.
The plan creates a "labour reserve" allowing state workers to be placed on partial pay and be dismissed after a year. The government has said it would put 30,000 workers in the reserve by the end of this year.
"The labour reserve measure was approved unanimously," a deputy minister who participated in a cabinet meeting told Reuters on condition of anonymity while the cabinet meeting was still under way.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Peter Graff)
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.