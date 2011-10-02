ATHENS The Greek cabinet approved a measure on Sunday to begin reducing the number of state workers, a contentious part of an austerity plan aimed at freeing up EU and IMF loans.

The plan creates a "labour reserve" allowing state workers to be placed on partial pay and be dismissed after a year. The government has said it would put 30,000 workers in the reserve by the end of this year.

"The labour reserve measure was approved unanimously," a deputy minister who participated in a cabinet meeting told Reuters on condition of anonymity while the cabinet meeting was still under way.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Peter Graff)