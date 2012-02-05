ATHENS Talks among Greek political leaders on reforms needed for a new IMF/EU bailout for the country will continue on Monday, far-right leader George Karatzaferis said on Sunday.

Asked whether the leaders of the three coalition parties had reached an agreement, Karatzaferis told reporters: "We will continue tomorrow."

His LAOS party is in the coalition of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, along with the conservative and socialist parties.

"I won't contribute to the explosion of a revolution due to misery," Karatzaferis added. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Harry Papachristou)