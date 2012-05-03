ATHENS Greeks will vote on May 6 in their most unpredictable general election in decades, with the popularity of fringe groups threatening to thwart the austerity programme needed for Greece's international bailout.

The conservative New Democracy and the socialist PASOK - the only major parties backing the European Union/International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue plan - are ahead in opinion polls.

But the election on Sunday is too close to call and it is not clear whether they can gather enough votes to renew their fractious coalition.

Even if they do, their majority will likely be slender and they will face a tough test as early as June when the country must agree 11 billion euros in extra spending cuts to continue receiving bailout aid.

A protracted recession, record unemployment and the growing crisis in the euro zone further complicate efforts to put Greece back on track.

The following are the main political risks ahead:

UNPREDICTABLE ELECTION

Amid rising anger over austerity measures, the election - the first since the debt crisis exploded at the end of 2009 - is likely to result in an unprecedented number of small parties entering parliament, most of which are opposed to the steep spending cuts and tax hikes required by the EU/IMF bailouts.

These small parties are too divided to rule together, which still makes a New Democracy/PASOK government, perhaps allied to a third party, the likely scenario.

But as many as 10 parties may enter parliament, which could lead to weeks of tense negotiations to form a government or even a second election if New Democracy, which is leading in opinion polls, feels this would give it a bigger majority.

What to watch:

- The outcome of Sunday's election. Polling stations close at 1600 GMT and a first indication of the result is expected within two hours, but it could take much longer to get the final results or even a clear picture. Will New Democracy and PASOK have enough seats to renew their coalition?

- Negotiations for a coalition government. If New Democracy comes first, leader Antonis Samaras will likely be given up to three days to form a coalition. If he fails, the baton will be passed on to other parties.

- How strong will anti-bailout parties be? What majority will the new government have in parliament and will it be big enough to weather discontent and possible defections among its ranks when the assembly is asked to pass austerity bills in June?

STICKING TO REFORMS?

The IMF and Greece's euro zone partners are worried about the uncertainty linked to the election and have warned that Athens must keep implementing austerity measures to receive aid from a new 130 billion euro bailout.

EU and IMF inspectors might come to Athens soon after the election to remind political leaders of the reforms and cuts they must undertake, but the lenders will wait to see if the new government actually delivers on austerity measures before releasing any more funds.

They have criticised the slow pace of reforms in the two previous governments and will want to keep pressure on the new one.

More austerity could be self-defeating in a country that is already in its fifth straight year of recession, with the deepening crisis in other EU countries such as Spain making it even more difficult for the Greek economy to grow.

What to watch:

- How will the parties in the new coalition behave? How far will New Democracy take its promise to seek renegotiation of parts of the bailout, and how strongly will PASOK press its case to get one more year to meet fiscal targets?

- Will the creation of a new government substantially delay reforms required by the European Union and IMF before they release any new aid tranches?

- Will the likely victory in France's May 6 presidential election of the Socialist contender Francois Hollande, who wants Europe to focus more on growth rather than austerity, help Greece? Will the European Union shift its policies? [ID:nL6E8FR77U][ID:nL6E8FQ93B]

- How the crisis develops in Spain and the rest of the euro zone and the impact this has on Greece.

- Progress in the complicated talks to restructure Greece's cash-strapped banks after they took a strong hit from the landmark debt restructuring.

SOCIAL UNREST

Greeks are very angry with mainstream political parties, and unions have said they are determined to continue with street protests after the election, which means the new government may have no grace period at all.

The package of 11 billion euros of spending cuts for 2013-2014, which Greece must flesh out and approve by June, could trigger even more popular anger, especially if pensions or wages are affected.

Most Greeks expect their economic situation to worsen this year, after private-sector wages shrank by an estimated 25 percent last year alone, but despite the pain they want to stay in the euro zone.

What to watch:

- Will the fact that several fringe parties will likely have seats in parliament, some of them for the first time, contain or fuel popular anger with austerity and politicians?

The ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn, whose flag bears an ancient Greek symbol that resembles the Nazi swastika, is expected to enter parliament, in another sign of growing support for extremist parties in Europe.

- How much time, if any, will the public give the new government? How many people will join the next walkouts? Will the threat of a return to the drachma if austerity reforms fail be effective? How will the government react if protests draw big crowds and turn violent?

- Will unemployment, which hit a record 21.8 percent in January, keep rising, making it harder for Greeks to tolerate the austerity medicine? Upcoming macroeconomic data includes inflation figures on May 9, and unemployment figures on May 10.

- Will political violence, which has in the past included parcel bombs and a powerful explosion outside the Athens stock exchange, resume after a year without a major strike? In April, three small makeshift bombs damaged a bank, a ministry and a former prime minister's office.

