ATHENS Greek voters enraged with economic hardship turned against mainstream parties in a national election on May 6, throwing the country into political disarray and putting its future in the euro zone at risk.

The inconclusive election has left Athens with no clear path to form a government and a new election is likely within weeks.

Below are the main political risks ahead:

INSTABILITY

The election sent to parliament an unprecedented number of small parties opposed to the EU/IMF bailouts that have kept the country afloat for the past two years but dragged it into a deep recession.

These anti-bailout parties are too divided to rule together and the only pro-bailout parties in parliament - the conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK - do not have enough seats to form a coalition. Party leaders have been trying since Monday, in vain, to put together a government.

New Democracy and PASOK, which have ruled the country for decades, jointly won less than 33 percent of vote, compared with 77 percent in the previous election in 2009.

The radical leftist SYRIZA party has become even more popular after the election and could go from an unexpected second place on May 6 to being first in a repeat election, according to the first opinion poll to be published after the vote.

What to watch:

- Negotiations for a coalition government. New Democracy, SYRIZA and PASOK were given three days each to form a government. The first two failed to reach a deal. If PASOK, too, fails by Sunday, President Karolos Papoulias will call on all political leaders to make one final effort.

- If, as seems increasingly likely, no politician is able to cobble together a majority in the 300-seat parliament, a new election would be held in three or four weeks. SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, the youngest Greek party leader, will be hoping for a stronger mandate in a new vote.

- When would a new election take place? How strong would anti-bailout parties be? Would threats of a euro exit bring voters back to mainstream parties? What majority would the new government have in parliament and will it support the EU/IMF plan?

EURO EXIT?

Although they reject the austerity required by the bailout, most Greeks want their country to stay in the euro, polls show.

But the political deadlock has prompted warnings by European leaders that Greece could be thrown out of the euro zone if it does not stick to the spending cuts and economic reforms required by the bailout.

The lenders have criticised the slow pace of reforms in the two previous governments and will want to keep pressure on the new one.

The prospect that Greece might declare bankruptcy and be pushed out of the euro caused panic across the single currency zone last year. But since then, European banks have written off the value of most of their Greek debt, which makes them less susceptible to shock if Greece should default.

What to watch:

- Would a new election lead to a stable government? Will anti-bailout parties tear up the plan if they get a majority? How far will New Democracy take its promise to seek renegotiation of parts of the bailout if it is in the coalition, and how strongly would PASOK push to get one more year to meet fiscal targets?

- How will EU countries and the IMF react? Will Greece keep getting aid? Will the political deadlock substantially delay reforms required by the European Union and IMF before they release any cash?

- Will the victory in France's May 6 presidential election of the Socialist Francois Hollande, who wants Europe to focus more on growth rather than austerity, help Greece? Will the European Union shift its policies?

SOCIAL UNREST

Greeks are very angry with mainstream political parties, and unions have said they are determined to continue with street protests after the election, meaning any new government may have no grace period at all.

Greece must approve a package of 11 billion euros (8.86 billion pounds) of spending cuts for 2013-14 by June to keep getting aid from the EU and IMF, but that will be a difficult task with anti-bailout parties so strong. If approved, it could trigger even more popular anger.

Most Greeks expect their economic situation to worsen this year, after private-sector wages shrank by an estimated 25 percent last year alone, but despite the pain they want to stay in the euro zone.

What to watch:

- Will the fact that several fringe parties won seats in parliament, some of them for the first time, contain or fuel popular anger with austerity and politicians?

- The ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn, with an ancient Greek symbol resembling the swastika as its logo, became the first ultra-nationalist party to win 21 seats in another sign of growing support for far-right movements in Europe. How would it fare in a repeat election?

- Will protests draw big crowds and turn violent? Will unemployment, which hit a record 21.7 percent in February, keep rising, making it harder for Greeks to tolerate the austerity medicine?

- Will small bomb attacks, which have in the past included parcel bombs and a powerful explosion outside the Athens stock exchange, resume after a year without a major strike?

