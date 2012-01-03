ATHENS Greece's coalition government has a tough start to the year as it seeks to clinch a vital rescue deal with the EU, the IMF and bankers in return for painful austerity measures, while facing an angry public.

Technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos will need to keep an unruly coalition under control and make sure three parties do not get too distracted by an early election at a time when reforms are key to avoid a disorderly default and stay in the euro zone.

Opinion polls show that no party would win an outright majority in an election, which could be held in April, raising the risk of lingering political uncertainty.

A protracted recession, record-high unemployment and the growing crisis in the whole euro zone further complicate efforts to put Greece back on track, while unions have pledged to step up protests this year.

Following are the main political risks ahead:

UNEASY COALITION, TOUGH REFORMS

Greece has bad memories of short-lived attempts at coalition governments over the past decades and its bickering political parties are not used to working together.

Socialist PASOK and conservative New Democracy struggled to reach a common platform for an interim government needed to avoid default and will be jockeying for position ahead of the election.

The difficulty in getting New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras to sign a letter committing to abide by the EU/IMF bailout shows how tough it will be for the cabinet to conclude a complex debt swap plan or implement reforms.

New Democracy does not want the government to go beyond clinching the bailout deal, which raises questions over the government's ability to push through reforms required by its lenders.

There is no certainty about the election date - now possibly postponed to April from the tentative date of February 19 - and there are concerns that some Socialist ministers may get distracted from their task by disputes over who should lead PASOK.

What to watch:

- How will the parties in the coalition behave? Will New Democracy keep backing the government and its talks with the EU and IMF despite its disagreements with austerity policies? Will the looming elections slow the reform drive? One test will be a reform of supplementary pensions, planned for this month, and the coalition will also have to agree on a tax bill and the opening up of closed professions.

- Will George Papandreou resign as PASOK leader after being forced to step down as prime minister, as many in his party have asked him to do, and if so when? Does the party risk splitting up over the leadership issue? PASOK's political group meets on Jan 4.

- The EU/IMF inspection visit, which is scheduled to be start mid-January and will focus on preparing the new, 130-billion euro (108.4 billion pound) bailout.

- How will PASOK and New Democracy fare in opinion polls ahead of the election?

SOCIAL UNREST

Labour unions, which have pledged to step up protests this year after a period of grace for the new government, will meet next week to decide what actions to take.

Analysts say "a silent anger" is growing among ordinary Greeks. If fiscal efforts do not bear fruit and if the new government fails to meet targets, protests may turn violent again.

Opinion polls show Papademos is quite popular but his government and the two main parties are not. Most Greeks are opposed to austerity measures but want to stay in the euro, with top officials warning they must back reforms or risk facing "hell" in case of a return to the drachma.

Most Greeks expect their economic situation to worsen this year as the government applies austerity to slash deficits, but despite the pain they want to stay in the euro zone.

What to watch:

- How much time will the public give Papademos? How many people will join the next walkouts? Will the threat of a return to the drachma if austerity reforms fail be effective? How will the government react if protests draw big crowds and turn violent?

- Will unemployment, which hit a new record high of 17.7 percent in the third quarter, keep rising, making it harder for Greeks to tolerate the austerity medicine? Upcoming macroeconomic data include industrial output on January 9, inflation on January 11 and unemployment on January 12.

- Will guerrilla attacks, that have in the past included parcel bombs and a powerful explosion outside the Athens stock exchange, resume after a year without a major strike? This is a rare respite since the 2008 police shooting of a 15-year old student brought a new wave amid Greece's worst riots in years.

DEBT RESTRUCTURING, EURO CRISIS

Athens is racing against the clock to agree with banks and insurers on a debt swap plan key before a major bond redemption in March.

Greek officials regularly say a deal is close but many issues are still open and a senior official from the "troika" of EU, IMF and ECB inspectors said there was no guarantee the swap would go through.

What to watch:

- Progress in the complicated talks with banks on private sector participation in a debt roll-over plan.

- After the EU and IMF agreed to release an 8-billion euro tranche of aid despite Greece missing key targets, will the debt-choked country qualify for its second, 130-billion euro bailout?

- How the crisis develops in the rest of the euro zone and the impact it has on Greece.

- Any more details on how Greek banks will be affected by the debt restructuring plan and how much recapitalisation they will need. After the country's second- and third-largest lenders Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) agreed to merge to better weather the crisis, will other banks follow?

(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou)