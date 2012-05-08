ATHENS Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said on Monday he had failed to form a coalition government and had handed back the mandate to the country's president.

"We did everything we could," Samaras said. "It was impossible (to form a government). I handed back the mandate."

Samaras, whose party won the biggest share of the vote in Sunday's inconclusive election, was given the first chance to form an administration by President Karolos Papoulias.

The Left Coalition, which took second place in Sunday's election, will now be given the opportunity to try and form an administration. Papoulias will meet the party's leader, Alexis Tsipras, at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, his office said.

