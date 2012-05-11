ATHENS Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said on Friday there were still hopes a government could be formed after Sunday's inconclusive election to avoid a repeat poll.

"We are fighting to form a government and there are still hopes this can done," Samaras told his parliamentary group, adding that he welcomed the proposal of a small, moderate leftist party for a national unity government.

Earlier, he met Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos, who has been given a three-day mandate to try to form a government.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Peter Graff)